ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes have won the 4a Division 2 State Championship against the Belleville Brahmas on Friday.

The final score was Gilmer – 28 Bellville – 26.

This was the Gilmer Buckeyes’ first trip to state since losing to Carthage in 2020. They have been resilient this season, bouncing back after losing to Pleasant Grove to open district.

The Buckeyes knocked off the defending state champions, Carthage, in the Regional Finals, and followed it up with a dominant performance against Glen Rose to punch their ticket back to state.

