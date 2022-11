MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are headed to the regional round of the playoffs after getting a Friday night win over the Gainsville Leopards.

The final score: 60-20.

Gilmer finished the season 9-0, and they won their bi-district round game over Rusk 25-7. Next week, the Buckeyes will play the winner of the Carthage and Van Alstyne game.