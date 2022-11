GILMER, Texas (KETK) — All of Texas will be keeping their eyes on Lobo Stadium this Friday night, when number-two ranked Gilmer Buckeyes take on the top team in 4A D2, the Carthage Bulldogs.

Gilmer has not beaten Carthage since 2015 but hopes to have shrunk the gap with the Dogs as they get set for this East Texas Showdown.

Gilmer and Carthage will face off this Friday night at Lobo Stadium in Longview in the Regional round of the UIL high school football playoffs, kickoff will be at 6:00 p.m.