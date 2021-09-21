Gilmer is chomping at the bit for their rematch with the Carthage Bulldogs Friday night

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Buckeyes are 4-0 on the season and Head Coach Alan Metzel believes the success is coming from everyone buying into this year’s leader’s philosophy

“It’s opportunity versus obligation, they’re taking each day like this is an opportunity to go out and be great as opposed to this is something we have to do. I think that gives us a focus and they’re living up to it,” tells head coach Alan Metzel.



There is a buzz in Gilmer, Texas, as the Buckeyes have a date with the Carthage Bulldogs, a rematch of last year’s state championship game.



“There is a lot of energy in Gilmer, Texas right now, we’re ready to go get this bad taste out of our mouth and go play well,” adds Coach Metzel.



We came up short, and it’s unfortunate so we really been working and everybody has this week marked on their calendar,” says Quarterback Brandon Tennison.



“We had a lot of energy this morning and we are just excited to get some revenge from the state championship game 2020,” tells Reciever Parker Gilow.

It’s a date, the buckeyes had circled on their calendars but they know it won’t be an easy task slowing down the high-powered Bulldog offense.



“Do the little things right, just lock in and make sure everybody is on their man. make sure everyone communicates across the line of scrimmage and make sure we’re all on the same page,” declares Gilow.



“Communicate and make sure we’re in the proper position, where they try to take advantage with a lot of motions and shifting and so forth to get you out of position. we’ve got to be able to counter that by doing what we’re supposed to do,” explains Metzel.



Coach Metzel feels a key for the Buckeyes on offense will be ball security, but the coaching staff is preaching mental toughness this weak.



“Not allowing the ebb and flow of emotions in the game that dictates who we are but to stay intense and be able to handle not getting too high when things go well or too low when we make a mistake,” says Coach Metzel.



Not get as many personal fouls like 15-yard fouls, you cant jump offsides and we have to stay disciplined and do what we do,” adds Tennison.



The Buckeyes and Bulldogs kick off at 7:30 on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.