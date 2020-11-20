Gilmer makes it 14 straight trips to round 3 as they take down Godley

MESQUITE, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Buckeyes continue to be a constant deep in the playoffs.

The Buckeyes turned a 21-13 halftime lead into a convincing 42-20 victory over the Godley Wildcats Thursday in the Class 2A area round at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

Gilmer improves to 11-1 on the season as they reach the third round of the postseason for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year.

Coach Alan Metzel’s Buckeyes will face Sunnyvale in the Class 4A Division 2 Region 2 semifinals.

The contest is set for Black Friday Nov. 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Bruce Field in Athens.

