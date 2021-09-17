Gilmer stays undefeated heading into district with win over Lindale on Friday

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are 4-0 on the season after a win over the Lindale Eagles on Friday night.

The final score was: 49-35

Gilmer’s other wins have come against: Gladewater, Henderson, and Atlanta. Their last non-district game will be next week on the road in Carthage.

Lindale will play Mabank on the road in their first district game of 2021.