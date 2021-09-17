Gilmer stays undefeated heading into district with win over Lindale on Friday

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are 4-0 on the season after a win over the Lindale Eagles on Friday night.

The final score was: 49-35

Gilmer’s other wins have come against: Gladewater, Henderson, and Atlanta. Their last non-district game will be next week on the road in Carthage.

Lindale will play Mabank on the road in their first district game of 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51