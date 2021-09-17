LINDALE, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are 4-0 on the season after a win over the Lindale Eagles on Friday night.
The final score was: 49-35
Gilmer’s other wins have come against: Gladewater, Henderson, and Atlanta. Their last non-district game will be next week on the road in Carthage.
Lindale will play Mabank on the road in their first district game of 2021.
- Play of the Night: Chapel Hill’s Tyler Jones’ scramble and TD pass to Ahstin Watkins
- Private School Roundup: Grace wins impressive homecoming matchup with Tenaha 36-14
- Chapel Hill stays undefeated in Week 4 match-up beating Center 56-21
- Alto runs over Winona in the Yellowjackets’ homecoming game
- Gilmer stays undefeated heading into district with win over Lindale on Friday