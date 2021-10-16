Gilmer takes down Pittsburg at home in Week 8

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GILMER, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are undefeated in district play after taking down the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday night.

The final score was: 26-13.

Gilmer will be on the road against Liberty-Eylau next week while Pittsburg will host North Lamar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51