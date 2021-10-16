Gilmer takes down Pittsburg at home in Week 8

GILMER, Texas (KETK) The Gilmer Buckeyes are undefeated in district play after taking down the Pittsburg Pirates on Friday night.
The final score was: 26-13.
Gilmer will be on the road against Liberty-Eylau next week while Pittsburg will host North Lamar.
