PROSPER, Texas (KETK)- The Gilmer Buckeyes are going to the state championship finals for the first time since they last won it all in 2014.

The Buckeyes defeated the Steers at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium on Friday.

The final score was 35-21.

This was Gilmer’s fourth time at a state semifinal in the last seven years.

Watch the video for game highlights.