GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Carthage has been the standard in Texas high school football for over a decade, and the Gilmer Buckeyes have seen that dominance up close and personal.

But on Friday night in the regional finals, the Buckeyes pulled off the upset, ending the Bulldogs’ winning streak in overtime.

“These guys have had the edge on us for several years now since the last time I think we won was 2015 against them, so it was a breakthrough for us,” said head coach Alan Metzel. “It was just great for this community and this senior group.”

“It was pretty much like a big relief, because that was the most intense game I’ve ever been in, and I was just glad for that game to be over with,” said quarterback Cadon Tennison.

“We’re fighting for a lot this season, so we came, we were locked in, we were ready to go, we wanted to get that win real bad, and we went out there and got it,” said receiver Brendan Webb.

Gilmer is a young team and suffered a tough loss to Pleasant Grove to open district play.

That was on October 6th, and the Buckeyes have not lost since.

“Our motto this year is Kaizen, which means continuous improvement, daily improvement, and they have bought into that mindset,” said Metzel. “They kept chipping away, you know, the week after the Pleasant Grove game they just came back to work, and they got better.”

The work continues, and while the win over Carthage will be discussed for years, Gilmer’s ultimate goal is still within reach.

“It’s a very emotional thing, there is a definite high,” said Metzel. “The thing you have to protect against is having that emotional drop, I think the way that you do that is by living in the moment.”

“The last couple of years, we’ve made it to state, but we didn’t finish the job, but this year, we’re going to get it done,” said Tennison.

“We came too far, we can’t lose right now, so we’re still grinding, still going,” said Webb.

Gilmer will take on Glen Rose this Friday night at 7:00 in Prosper for a spot in the state championship game.