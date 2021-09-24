Gladewater edges out Tatum 29-28

TATUM, Texas (KETK) Gladewater went head to head with Tatum on Friday and won.

The final score was: 29-28.

The Eagles previously took down the following teams: Center, Daingerfield, Pittsburg, and Hughes Springs.

Tatum will be off next week, while Gladewater will goon the road to New Boston next Friday.

