Gladewater edges out Tatum 29-28

TATUM, Texas (KETK) Gladewater went head to head with Tatum on Friday and won.
The final score was: 29-28.
The Eagles previously took down the following teams: Center, Daingerfield, Pittsburg, and Hughes Springs.
Tatum will be off next week, while Gladewater will goon the road to New Boston next Friday.
