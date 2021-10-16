Gladewater stays undefeated in district with win over Jefferson

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) The Gladewater Bears are undefeated in district play after a win over the Jefferson Bulldogs Friday night.
The final score was: 44-12.
Gladewater will be on the road next week in White Oak, while Jefferson will play at home against Tatum.
