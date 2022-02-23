GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — The USFL will be back this spring, and on day two of the rebooted league’s draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits will be bringing an East Texan to their roster when they selected former Gladewater Bear, Daylon Mack.

Mack was a load at defensive tackle in Gladewater, and did the same in college station at Texas A&M, before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 5th round in 2019.

He suffered a leg injury and was waived in 2020, and then bounced around practice squads and offseason rosters with the Lions, Giants, Packers, Cardinals, and this past summer with the Titans.

But now he gets another chance to showcase his talents and possibly earn another shot in the NFL.