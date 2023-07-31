TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When you’ve coached enough football in East Texas, you tend to have a pretty good idea of what kind of team you have entering a season.

As Tim Russell finished his first season with the Grace Cougars, he knew year two might be even better.

“After the season was over, in the off-season, you could really hear the guys talking about how much they bought in and how excited they were,” said Russell. “They were not wanting the season to be over last year, and they couldn’t wait till today, you can feel when something is fake, and you can feel when it’s not, and we’re not faking anything, the guys are very, very excited.”

After winning only two games in 2021, Russell catapulted the Cougs to eight wins in his inaugural season, something team leaders say had an impact on and off the field.

“It’s given us a bunch of inspiration, people are really buying into the program, especially with last year and the record, and I think it’s what we needed to build a winning program here at Grace,” said running back Grant Turner. “The atmosphere is completely different than the previous years, it’s awesome.”

“Everybody is excited to be out here, so just got to keep the energy, we can do it, I mean we did last year, so we can make a repeat,” said offensive guard Colton Masters.

Last season, with a new system, the focus was on learning the basics, now it’s about refining what works.

“You start off on square one, this year, we’re starting off on square three, so we feel real good about that,” said Russell. “Every year is special, and this is no different, this is going to be a really special year for us.”

There’s a new excitement around Grace football, a passion, they hope becomes the Cougars’ standard.

Grace opens the season on the road when they take on the Winona Wildcats on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.