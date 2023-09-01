HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Hallsville Bobcats took home a win over the Henderson Lions on Friday night.
The final score was: 35-28
Next week, Henderson will host Marshall, while Hallsville will head to Sulphur Springs.
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
by: Christa Wood
Posted:
Updated:
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Hallsville Bobcats took home a win over the Henderson Lions on Friday night.
The final score was: 35-28
Next week, Henderson will host Marshall, while Hallsville will head to Sulphur Springs.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now