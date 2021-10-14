Harleton holds off Ore City 19-13 in Thursday district matchup

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — We had some Thursday night football in week eight, as the Ore City Rebels hosted Harleton.

The Wildcats looking to stay in contention for a playoff spot, were bale to hold off Ore City and get a 19-13 road victory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51