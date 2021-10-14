Harleton holds off Ore City 19-13 in Thursday district matchup

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK/Fox 51) — We had some Thursday night football in week eight, as the Ore City Rebels hosted Harleton.
The Wildcats looking to stay in contention for a playoff spot, were bale to hold off Ore City and get a 19-13 road victory.
