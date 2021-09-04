Harmony Eagles fly over Hughes Springs in Week 2 match-up

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARMONY, Texas (KETK) The Harmony Eagles soared over the Hughes Springs Mustangs in the 2021 week 2 match-up.

The final score was: 20-8

Harmony will host Winnsboro next Friday night, while Hughes Springs will be on the road against New Diana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51