Harmony Eagles fly over Hughes Springs in Week 2 match-up

HARMONY, Texas (KETK) The Harmony Eagles soared over the Hughes Springs Mustangs in the 2021 week 2 match-up.
The final score was: 20-8
Harmony will host Winnsboro next Friday night, while Hughes Springs will be on the road against New Diana.
by: Christa WoodPosted: / Updated:
HARMONY, Texas (KETK) The Harmony Eagles soared over the Hughes Springs Mustangs in the 2021 week 2 match-up.
The final score was: 20-8
Harmony will host Winnsboro next Friday night, while Hughes Springs will be on the road against New Diana.