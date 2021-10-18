Harmony gears up for their Friday Football Fever Game of the Week showdown against unbeaten West Rusk

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Harmony has continued to be one of the most consistent football programs in East Texas, and the eagles believe their experience is breeding confidence and togetherness.



“We are a team full of eagles and we are really proud of that, nobody looks at what grade level they are, they just look at what they can bring to the team, and right now everybody is bringing something positive to the team,” says Head Coach Tim Russell.



“We love each other, it’s a family atmosphere, we love it each other and support each other in all that we do,” adds Sophomore Linebacker Weston Seahorn.



“We’re getting closer and everyone has each other’s back and we’re just doing everything for each other and not for ourselves,” declares Sophomore Quarterback Boston Seahorn.



The Eagles’ offense is putting up big-time numbers, thanks to a strong running game, and head coach Tim Russell says 11 guys touch the ball a game.



“We have confidence in a lot of different people, we have a strong running game and strong play-action passing game..when you have a strong our runningbacks have to block for each other and they do a really good job,” exclaims Coach Russell.

Coach Russell’s defense is flying around and forcing turnovers.” As soon as you say the word defense, our guys are ready to get out there and hit somebody and we understand about gang tackling and getting to the ball,” tells Coach Russell.



“We don’t want to let each other down and everyone loves hitting and we just like getting to the ball and making tackles,” says Seahorn.

After losing their first game of the season last week to Troup, the eagles are looking to bounce back and soar to the postseason.



“When you go that long and you don’t lose a district game sometimes it’s a big shock so we’re excited to see how the kids can come out and play against west rusk on Friday,” exclaims Coach Russell.



“Last week left a sour taste in our mouth and we’re just ready to get on the field and show what we’re truly about,” declares Seahorn.



They will get their chance when the high-powered raiders make their way to eagle stadium on Friday night.