Harmony head football coach Tim Russell announces retirement, finishes as winningest coach in school history

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Harmony High School Athletic Director and head football coach Tim Russell confirmed to KETK News on Friday that he will be retiring.

The well-known East Texas coach has been at the helm of the Eagles football program for more than a decade.

He arrived in 2010 and after going 1-9 in his first year, Russell turned things around for the Eagles his second time around. He led them to an 8-2 regular-season record in 2011, finished as district champions and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

The Eagles have gone to the playoffs seven consecutive seasons to close out Russell’s career, which included a five-year stretch they made it to the second round.

Sadly in May 2016, Russell’s daughter Bailee was killed in a car crash that happened less than six hours after she graduated high school. Also killed in the wreck was 19-year-old Haley Johnson and two other girls were seriously injured.

Robert Frazier, who was 22 years old at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault. He was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the manslaughter charges. He is up for parole in 2026.

Russell was nominated in 2017 for the national award of LifeChanger of the Year by Harmony ISD superintendent Dennis Glenn. He was known for his work with the East Texas Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Russell finishes his career at Harmony as the winningest coach in school history with a record of 84-51. His run included four district championships, including three consecutive from 2017-2019. In his 12 years, he only had two losing seasons and made the playoffs nine times.