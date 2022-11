LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — It was another all East Texas matchup in the regional round of the high school football playoffs, and in 3A D2 the Harmony Eagles went up against West Rusk at Pine Tree Pirate Stadium in Longview.

It was a back and forth contest, but Harmony came out on top 38-35 to advance to the 4th round for the first time in program history.

Up next they will take on the Newton Eagles in the state quarterfinals.