ROSEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – The Harmony Eagles scored early and often Friday.

The Eagles built a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter before the Grand Saline Indians managed to get on the board.

Harmony defeated Grand Saline 59-7 to begin their District 9-3A Division 2 slate as they also improve to 3-2 overall.

The Indians coached by former Hallsville, and Mineola head coach Joe Drennon fall to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in league play.

Watch the video to see the highlights.