HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Harmony will be playing in a regional-round ‘Battle of the Eagles’ next week after taking down the Arp Tigers in the area-round of playoffs.

The final score was: Harmony 48 – Arp 21

Next week, Harmony will take on Newton.

The Eagles ended the regular season with an overall record of 8-2, and a district record of 6-0. The Tigers ended their regular season with an overall record of 7-3, and a district of 4-2.