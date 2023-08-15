UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Harmony Eagles surprised everyone but themselves last season, advancing to the state semifinals.

As he enters his 2nd season, head coach Jeremy Jenkins says there is a mentality shift within the program.

“The expectations in the weight room everywhere have been different. You know, the kids have been different. There’s been more excitement. I’m not having to generate that like I did last year. So it’s totally different,” said Jenkins.

“It’s a new year knowing no one cares about last year. It’s this year or nothing,” added Senior Boston Seahorn.

With 90 percent of their roster returning, Harmony has a ton of confidence this season with seniors like Seahorn and Braxton Baker leading the charge for the Eagles.

“Lead by example. I mean, like, we keep the energy up, just like, you know, in the weight room, we bring the energy, we be loud, and they follow along every day,” declared Baker.

“We got to lead by example. Show them what to do. So much ride. Don’t talk back in the classroom, show them how to act right. Carries over to the field,” exclaimed Seahorn.

“We can adapt to any situation. The kids will come in. Hey, coach, let’s try this. We’re comfortable doing anything. We can adjust the game plan right in the middle of the game. And, you know, they’re just so smart. I think our intelligence is our biggest asset, to be honest,” explained Jenkins.

The Poth Pirates ended Harmony’s run last year, and the Eagles are letting that bad taste in their mouths push them this season.

“Well, remember Poth. They’re getting tired of hearing it. That’s the team that beat us out. You know, remember both. Remember what happened? Remember the last loss? Don’t focus too much on the good things of last year. Remember it. But remember what got us beat,” said Jenkins.

“But we know what it’s like to be there. We know how it feels to be just so close, but not there. So we know what it takes,” said Seahorn.

Last season, Harmony proved many people wrong, and this season, with a fully loaded roster and higher expectations, they’ll be looking to prove them right, in 2023.

Harmony will open the season on the Roah, when they take on the Hooks Hornets on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m.