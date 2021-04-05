Henderson ISD athletic director, head football coach Phil Castles has been reassigned

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Phil Castles will no longer be the head football coach and athletic director for the Henderson Lions.
KETK has confirmed with school officials, Castles has been reassigned to another position within the district.
Castles was hired back in 2013, replacing Dickey Meeks, after spending four seasons in Corsicana.
He has also coached for:
- Elysian Fields
- Chapel Hill
In 2019, the Lions went 3-2 in district and fell to the Midlothian Heritage in overtime in the first round of the playoffs. In 2020, they didn’t make the playoffs, but they went 3-6 overall, 2-4 in district.
