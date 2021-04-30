Henderson ISD board approves Othell Robinson as new head football coach

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) When the Henderson Lions take the football field next season, it will be under the leadership of a new man.

Friday morning during a special called board meeting, trustees approved the former Crowley ISD Offensive Coordinator Othell Robinson as their new head football coach.

“I want to tell the interview committee how much I appreciate their work in the selection process,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb during the meeting. “They had to go through a lot of highly qualified candidates and identify who they thought were the best, which made my job really easy.”

Robinson is a 1997 graduate of Texas A&M Kingsville and has been coaching for 24 years, most recently serving as offensive coordinator at Crowley and before that at Lewisville High School.

Prior to that he served as:

Athletic Coordinator and head football coach at Fort Worth’s Eastern Hills High School

Polytechnic Senior High School

Denton Guyer High School

Desoto High School

COACH CASTLES

At the beginning of April, KETK confirmed that former head coach Phil Castles would no longer be the team’s coach and athletic director. The school district had reassigned him to a different position.

Castles was hired back in 2013, replacing Dickey Meeks, after spending four seasons in Corsicana.

At the April 13 board meeting, man people spoke to board members about how Coach Castles would be missed.

“I just can’t say enough about his commitment to his kids and his coaches,” said Dennis Rivers, Former Assistant Athletic Director at HISD. “We’re losing a great man and a great family.”

The day after Castle’s position changed, more job openings in the athletic department were posted. They were looking for a girls volleyball coach and boys and girls basketball coach, as well as a head football coach to fill Castles’ previous position.

Castlesalso coached for:

Elysian Fields

Chapel Hill

In 2019, the Lions went 3-2 in district and fell to the Midlothian Heritage in overtime in the first round of the playoffs. In 2020, they didn’t make the playoffs, but they went 3-6 overall, 2-4 in district.