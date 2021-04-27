Henderson ISD set to hire new head football coach at special meeting

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Friday morning where they are expected to approve the hiring of a new head football coach.

The new coach will replace Phil Castles, who was reassigned to another position in the district earlier this month.

KETK’s Garrett Sanders will be at the meeting to provide coverage.

Castles has been head football coach since 2013, and many people spoke to board members April 13 about how he will be missed.

“I just can’t say enough about his commitment to his kids and his coaches,” said Dennis Rivers, Former Assistant Athletic Director at HISD. “We’re losing a great man and a great family.”

The day after Castle’s position changed, more job openings in the athletic department were posted. They were looking for a girls volleyball coach and boys and girls basketball coach, as well as a head football coach to fill Castles’ previous position.

According to their special meeting agenda, they will “approve the hiring of a high school head football coach” during a closed session. Consideration and action on that item will happen in open session.