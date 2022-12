HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — After two seasons as the Henderson Lions head football coach, Othell Robinson has turned in his letter of resignation.

Robinson’s time at Henderson will officially end when this school year is finished.

Henderson hired him in 2021 after parting ways with then-head coach Phil Castles.

Prior to leading the Lions program, Robinson was the offensive coordinator at Crowley.

During his two seasons at Henderson, the Lions went a combined 5-15, missing the playoffs both years.