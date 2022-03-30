WACO, Texas (KETK) — The NFL draft is about a month away, and on Wednesday the Baylor Bears held their pro day for scouts, and amongst the athletes was former Henderson Lion Trestan Ebner.

Ebner was a fifth-year senior and a leader on the team in Waco.

He’s listed as a running back, but he was an effective threat through the air, as well as in special teams, where he won Big 12 Player of the Year.

On Wednesday, he took part in a number of drills as NFL scouts looked on, evaluating who they believe can help their roster win.

When the day was over, the East Texan felt confident with what he put on the field and says now it’s time to wait and see what happens at the end of April.