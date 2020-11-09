Here are all your East Texas first-round football playoff matchups for 4A schools and under

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the coronavirus pandemic has rained havoc on nearly every aspect of life, the Texas high school football season has done its best to adjust.

We have already had great storylines come out of East Texas this season, such as Hawkins going 10-0 for the first time in more than 40 years or Lindale winning their first district championship in nine years, and in the vaunted “District of Doom” no less.

While the 5A and 6A schools still have roughly one month left in their regular seasons, here are all your first-round playoff matchups concerning the smaller East Texas schools.

4A Division I

Region III

Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore’s St. John Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia’s Blackcat Field

Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium

Carthage (8-0) vs Gatesville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

3A Division I

Region II

Mineola (9-1) vs Atlanta (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Gladewater (8-2) vs Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Tatum (7-1) vs Winnsboro (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Malakoff (7-2) vs Maypearl (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groesbeck’s Groesbeck Stadium

Pottsboro (8-2) vs White Oak (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Region III

Winnie East Chambers (9-0) vs Trinity (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Anahuac (5-5) vs Crockett (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Diboll (5-4) vs Buna (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

3A Division II

Region II

Bells (8-2) vs Edgewood (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

New London West Rusk (6-3) vs Paris Chisum (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (8-2) vs Grand Saline (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Ore City's Rebel Stadium

Waskom (8-1) vs New Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Hemphill (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks (5-4) vs Troup (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Newton (6-2) vs Harleton (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville’s Dragon Stadium

Harmony (7-3) vs Omaha Pewitt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

2A Division I

Region II

Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna’s Coyote Stadium

Region III

Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler’s Christus TMF Rose Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland’s Indian Stadium

Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha’s Jackson Stadium

Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

1A Six-Man Division I

Region III

Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Savoy

Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tioga

1A Six-Man Division II

Region III