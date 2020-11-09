Here are all your East Texas first-round football playoff matchups for 4A schools and under

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the coronavirus pandemic has rained havoc on nearly every aspect of life, the Texas high school football season has done its best to adjust.

We have already had great storylines come out of East Texas this season, such as Hawkins going 10-0 for the first time in more than 40 years or Lindale winning their first district championship in nine years, and in the vaunted “District of Doom” no less.

While the 5A and 6A schools still have roughly one month left in their regular seasons, here are all your first-round playoff matchups concerning the smaller East Texas schools.

4A Division I

Region III

  • Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
  • Livingston (8-2) vs Tyler Chapel Hill (6-4), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
  • Huffman-Hargrave (8-1) vs Palestine (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
  • Kilgore (7-3) vs Splendora (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kilgore’s St. John Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
  • Van (6-4) vs Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
  • Mexia (5-4) vs Longview Spring Hill (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia’s Blackcat Field
  • Gilmer (9-1) vs Canton (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

  • Salado (9-1) vs Rusk (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at College Station’s Tigerland Stadium
  • Carthage (8-0) vs Gatesville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

3A Division I

Region II

  • Mineola (9-1) vs Atlanta (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Panther Stadium
  • Gladewater (8-2) vs Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium
  • Tatum (7-1) vs Winnsboro (7-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
  • Malakoff (7-2) vs Maypearl (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Groesbeck’s Groesbeck Stadium
  • Pottsboro (8-2) vs White Oak (5-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Region III

  • Winnie East Chambers (9-0) vs Trinity (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
  • Anahuac (5-5) vs Crockett (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
  • Diboll (5-4) vs Buna (4-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

3A Division II

Region II

  • Bells (8-2) vs Edgewood (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

  • New London West Rusk (6-3) vs Paris Chisum (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
  • Daingerfield (8-2) vs Grand Saline (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium
  • Waskom (8-1) vs New Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
  • Elysian Fields (8-2) vs Hemphill (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium
  • Hooks (5-4) vs Troup (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
  • Newton (6-2) vs Harleton (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Shelbyville’s Dragon Stadium
  • Harmony (7-3) vs Omaha Pewitt (6-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

2A Division I

Region II

  • Alvord (4-4) vs Como-Pickton (4-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Anna’s Coyote Stadium

Region III

  • Hawkins (10-0) vs Garrison (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
  • Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
  • Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
  • Hearne (8-0) vs Grapeland (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium
  • Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Tyler’s Christus TMF Rose Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

  • Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland’s Indian Stadium
  • Tenaha (7-2) vs Burkeville (3-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tenaha’s Jackson Stadium
  • Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

1A Six-Man Division I

Region III

  • Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Savoy
  • Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Thursday at Tioga

1A Six-Man Division II

Region III

  • Throckmorton vs. Trinidad, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Iredell

