Here are your East Texas state quarterfinal matchups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are exactly halfway through the playoffs for the small schools throughout the Lone Star State.

One school in each division is just three wins away from achieving their dream of winning a state championship.

Here are how the matchups involving East Texas schools in Round Four:

4A Division I

Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

4A Division II

Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian's Midlothian ISD Stadium

3A Division I

Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

3A Division II

Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

2A Division I

Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

2A Division II