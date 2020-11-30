Here are your East Texas state quarterfinal matchups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We are exactly halfway through the playoffs for the small schools throughout the Lone Star State.
One school in each division is just three wins away from achieving their dream of winning a state championship.
Here are how the matchups involving East Texas schools in Round Four:
4A Division I
- Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
4A Division II
- Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
- Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
3A Division I
- Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
3A Division II
- Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
2A Division I
2A Division II
- Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD