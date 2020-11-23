Here are your Round 3, Thanksgiving weekend East Texas playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is every East Texas football program’s goal to still be playing by the time Thanksgiving week rolls around.
While family is sitting around carving up the turkey, players dream of carving up defenses as the dream of a state championship grows with each passing week.
The 4A and smaller schools are nearing the halfway point of that dream and here are all the East Texas teams looking to make it a reality.
4A Division I
Region III
- Lindale (11-2) vs. Chapel Hill (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler
- Huffman-Hargrave (10-1) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
4A Division II
Region II
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-3) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City
- Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Region III
- Salado (11-1) vs. Carthage (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium
- Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
3A Division II
Region III
- New London West Rusk (8-3) vs. Waskom (10-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium
- Elysian Fields (10-2) vs. Paul Pewitt (8-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
2A Division I
Region III
- Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
- Normangee (11-0) vs. Beckville (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium
2A Division II
Region III
- Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4), TBD
1A Six-Man Division I
- Blum vs. Union Hill, 6 p.m. Saturday at Mabank