Here are your Round 3, Thanksgiving weekend East Texas playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is every East Texas football program’s goal to still be playing by the time Thanksgiving week rolls around.

While family is sitting around carving up the turkey, players dream of carving up defenses as the dream of a state championship grows with each passing week.

The 4A and smaller schools are nearing the halfway point of that dream and here are all the East Texas teams looking to make it a reality.

4A Division I

Region III

4A Division II

Region II

  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-3) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City
  • Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region III

  • Salado (11-1) vs. Carthage (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

3A Division II

Region III

2A Division I

Region III

  • Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
  • Normangee (11-0) vs. Beckville (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

  • Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4), TBD

1A Six-Man Division I

  • Blum vs. Union Hill, 6 p.m. Saturday at Mabank

