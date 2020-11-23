Here are your Round 3, Thanksgiving weekend East Texas playoff matchups

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is every East Texas football program’s goal to still be playing by the time Thanksgiving week rolls around.

While family is sitting around carving up the turkey, players dream of carving up defenses as the dream of a state championship grows with each passing week.

The 4A and smaller schools are nearing the halfway point of that dream and here are all the East Texas teams looking to make it a reality.

4A Division I

Region III

Lindale (11-2) vs. Chapel Hill (8-4) , 7 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler

vs. , 7 p.m. Friday at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler Huffman-Hargrave (10-1) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

4A Division II

Region II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (9-3) vs. Caddo Mills (11-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium in Royse City

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gilmer (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Region III

Salado (11-1) vs. Carthage (10-0), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Mineola (11-1) vs. Mount Vernon (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

vs. Mount Vernon (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium Grandview (11-1) vs. Malakoff (9-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

3A Division II

Region III

2A Division I

Region III

Garrison (6-5) vs. Timpson (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Normangee (11-0) vs. Beckville (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

Tenaha (9-2) vs. Chilton (7-4), TBD

1A Six-Man Division I