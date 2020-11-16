Here are your second-round playoff matchups in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – Exciting finishes and a few upsets were the storylines for many first-round games last week.

Many East Texas communities saw their teams advance on to the area round and here are all your matchups heading into the second week of the postseason.

4A Division I

Region III

Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium

Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Region III

Lorena (8-2) vs Crockett (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Hallettsville (9-2) vs Diboll (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

3A Division II

Region III

New London West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium

Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

1A Six-Man Division I

Region III