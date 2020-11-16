Here are your second-round playoff matchups in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – Exciting finishes and a few upsets were the storylines for many first-round games last week.

Many East Texas communities saw their teams advance on to the area round and here are all your matchups heading into the second week of the postseason.

4A Division I

Region III

  • Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
  • Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
  • El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

  • Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
  • Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Region III

  • Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
  • Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

  • Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
  • Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
  • Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
  • Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

  • Lorena (8-2) vs Crockett (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
  • Hallettsville (9-2) vs Diboll (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

3A Division II

Region III

  • New London West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
  • Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
  • Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

  • Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
  • Timpson (11-0) vs Jewett Leon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
  • Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
  • Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field

2A Division II

Region III

  • Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field
  • Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium

1A Six-Man Division I

Region III

  • Abbott vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser

