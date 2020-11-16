Here are your second-round playoff matchups in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK/AP) – Exciting finishes and a few upsets were the storylines for many first-round games last week.
Many East Texas communities saw their teams advance on to the area round and here are all your matchups heading into the second week of the postseason.
4A Division I
Region III
- Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
- Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
- El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
4A Division II
Region II
- Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
- Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Region III
- Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
- Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
- Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
- Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
- Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Region III
- Lorena (8-2) vs Crockett (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium
- Hallettsville (9-2) vs Diboll (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium
3A Division II
Region III
- New London West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
- Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
- Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
2A Division I
Region III
- Garrison (5-5) vs Holland (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium
- Timpson (11-0) vs Jewett Leon (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
- Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
- Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field
2A Division II
Region III
- Mart (10-0) vs Lovelady (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field
- Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium
1A Six-Man Division I
Region III
- Abbott vs. Gilmer Union Hill, 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser