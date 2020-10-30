Here’s what to watch for tonight in Week 10 of Friday Football Fever

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season for 4A and smaller schools. The stakes are high as district championships and playoff spots are on the line.

Friday Football Fever has the most in-depth coverage of East Texas football and here are the top games to keep an eye on throughout the night. The first show begins at 10:15 p.m. on KETK and Fever Overtime is at 11 p.m. on Fox 51.

Game of the Week: Emory Rains vs Mineola

Friday Football Fever’s Game of the Week takes us to Yellowjacket Stadium in Mineola in a very crowded district. In 5-3A Division 1, there are four teams tied for first place in district. They include:

Mineola

Mt. Vernon

Pottsboro

Winnsboro

Mt. Vernon and Pottsboro play each other Friday night while Winnsboro has already been awarded a win after Commerce had to forfeit due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. A Mineola win would ensure that there would be a three-way tie for the title heading into the final week of the regular season.

Emory Rains is sure to make it interesting, however. They are fighting for a playoff spot and need to win to help their chances.

Dallas Skyline vs Tyler Legacy

While it may be crunch time for the smaller schools, 5A and 6A are just now getting started. Tyler Legacy opens up district play Friday night against a stout Dallas Skyline club. They feature wide receiver and USC commit Quaydarius Davis.

The Red Raiders started out the season a strong 2-0, including an impressive win over the Lufkin Panthers, but dropped their final two non-district games.

The game can be seen on KTPN with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be livestreamed on KETK.com.

Palestine at Lindale

The Lindale Eagles are certainly one of the top stories this season in East Texas high school football season. After dropping back down to 4A, they were put into the vaunted “District of Doom” with teams like Henderson, Kilgore, Palestine, Mabank, and others.

Lindale came into district play after a grueling non-district schedule left them at 2-2. They’ve since run undefeated through their district schedule and are looking for their first title since 2011.

If they take care of business on Friday, they could travel to Kilgore next week for a district championship matchup.

West Rusk at Grand Saline

The West Rusk Raiders head out on Highway 80 to Grand Saline. A difficult non-district schedule had them at 0-3 heading into District 9-3A Division II play. But they obviously learned the lessons they needed to.

They currently stand at 4-0 and are on top of the district standings. A win tonight would clinch them the No. 1 seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district title.

Grand Saline will be fighting for their playoff lives. They are tied with Arp for fourth place and a loss tonight means they would need help next week to reach the playoffs.

Joaquin at Timpson

In what may be the best small-school matchup across the State of Texas on Friday, Joaquin travels to Timpson in a battle of unbeatens. Timpson enters at 9-0 and Joaquin at 8-0.

This is also the game of their regular seasons and a district championship as well as playoff seedings are on the line Friday.