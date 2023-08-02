TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) — Timpson is back on the gridiron in 2023 with basically their whole roster back, and the Bears are once again being recognized as one of the best 2A teams in the state.

“It means a lot to the community. You know, they deserve it. They support us big time here. And so it’s just a lot of hard work by the coaches, administration, and these kids to finally, you know, reap the benefits,” said head coach Kerry Therwhanger.

“I mean, before everybody knows how hard we’ve been working, what we’ve been able to put on every Friday,” added quarterback Terry Bussey.

Timpson set a standard of a deep playoff run by making the state semifinals the last 3 seasons, but the Bears are hungry to knock down that barrier and make it to Arlington.

“We’ve been right there, you know, a couple of times. And so, you know, that’s the reason these guys get up and be here all summer and all season and basketball season coming and get the extra reps in the weight room and, you know, hopefully, we’ll find a way to get it done,” explained Coach Therwhanger.

“Oh, we all been up here putting in work every day this summer, just building chemistry with each other. Everybody’s showing that we really want it,” exclaims Bussey.

The Bears will be led by their senior class, featuring quarterback Terry Bussey.

Coach Therwhanger loved how much work he saw this team put in during the summer as the seniors led by example.

“They’ve been here every day this summer, you know, putting in the work, making sure that, you know, the other guys, are here you know, they get on the phone, if somebody’s missing, and go give them a ride. You know, it’s a lot of their work paying off, too, but it’s just nice to see the guys that are the most talented, also be the hardest workers, ” declared Therwhanger.

We’ve been leaders pretty much since our freshman year, so know we’re all just the same thing. Just trying to lead by example to do what we’re doing,” said Bussey.

Timpson has earned respect as one of the top 2A teams the past few years, and in 2023, they are hoping to earn the hardware, to go along with the praise.

The Bears open the regular season at home against Beckville on Thursday, August 24th at 7:30 p.m.