TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The Troup Tigers are back in action this season with a loaded roster with a ton of familiarity and will be led by their 14-man senior class.

“So much football and they are such good leaders just by the way they handle themselves and the way they go about their business in preparation for the game, and so that really rubs off on the younger guys and they know how to get learn how to prepare, and so hopefully that continues on to the season,” explained head coach Sam Wells.

“Really just lock in and focus throughout all week in practice, lock in in the weight room, don’t be playing around a lot. Like I said,” added senior Trae Davis.

The Tigers’ offense put up 70 points in their opening game and Wells credits that success to starting fast and the physicality of their offensive line.

“This is a testament to the offensive line number one, how good a job they do upfront. But a lot of freshmen that’s averaged almost 12 yards a carry the other night,” exclaimed Wells.

“We just teach them like teaching the plays and all that, and I mean, they’ve been doing real good. They learn it fast and if they need help, we tell them what they need help with and just try to help out with all that,” said senior Payton Elliott.

The Tigers are building a program in Troup and Wells is preaching consistency through practice.

“Just trust in the process, trust, and now getting tired of preparation every week and the monotony of practice and getting prepared for each game ever, every Friday night, and also staying healthy,” said Wells.

“To practice and just fight through the heat, just keep going, and just do you know best,” added Davis.

“First it starts with practice, focus, and lock in, do what you can do,” exclaimed Elliott.

Troup looks to continue to add to their program’s high expectations, by making even more news when the postseason rolls around.

Troup will host Carlisle Friday night at 7:30 in our Fever Spotlight Game.