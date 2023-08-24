GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — While high school football under the lights returned Thursday night, the severe heat in East Texas was also still very much present.

“I think it’s hot. It’s very hot,” said David Shannon Dixon, a fan attending the Sabine ISD game.

Both Spring Hill and Sabine High Schools squared off in front of hundreds of fans who literally needed personal fans to help keep cool in the stands.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. and Dixon said because of the temperatures, the game should have been pushed back.

“I think they need to bump it to 7:30 – 8 o clock,” said Dixon.

The Sabine ISD Head Football Coach Cody Gilbert said there were discussions earlier this week with game officials and Spring Hill about possibly moving the kickoff time back.

He said everyone decided it was best to keep the 7 p.m. kickoff start since temperatures weren’t going to change much.

He also added the fans in the stands had a harder time with the temperatures compared with the players.

“I think it’ll have an impact on the people that are spectating more,” said Gilbert. “The ones that haven’t been out in it. Like for us, our kids have been practicing outside for three weeks in a row now and we’ve become acclimated.”

To deal with the temperatures, the Sabine players only wore shorts and a t-shirt with their helmets to keep as comfortable as possible before kickoff.

With 20 minutes before kickoff, the thermometer KETK News used said it was 120 degrees out on the field.

Once kickoff came, all the resources were available to players keeping them hydrated to play at their best throughout the game.