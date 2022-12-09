CYPRESS, Texas (KETK) — Before the 2022 season, the Harmony Eagles football team had never made it to the state quarterfinal round of the playoffs, and on Friday they were taking on Poth in the state semis.

Harmony fell behind 28-7 at one point, but continued to battle into the 2nd half, but saw their historic season come to an end, falling to the Pirates 51-28.

The Eagles may not have made it to the state championship game, but they led their school and community on a ride that will never be forgotten.