HISTORY MADE: Lindale Eagles compete for state championship title

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Win or lose Friday’s Class 4A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Lindale Eagles made history.

Lindale went up against an undefeated Argyle program, who made their sixth state title appearance Friday night. This is the first state title trip in program history for the Lindale Eagles. Before they went beak to beak with the Argyle Eagles, the community rallied to show their support for Friday’s historic game.

Connie Forsyth, a Lindale ISD Principal at the Early Childhood Center was just one out of the many celebrating the Eagle’s departure.

“It’s just been amazing, this whole town and the whole community has just all come together,” Forsyth said. “Even for our little eagles at my campus, they’re so excited. They wear their little Lindale shirts and Lindale cheer clothes, and they’re just so excited too.”

The high school band along with Lindale Police and Fire departments made an appearance for the grand send-off, escorting the Eagles as they passed through downtown and headed toward Arlington.

People and local businesses were decked out in white and blue with blow-ups, confetti, posters and plenty of school spirit. Lindale resident Joe Bethany was one of them.

“We’ve got champions going up against champions tonight, it’s gonna be a fantastic game to watch. We’re just so excited about it, and I’m extremely excited for the Lindale Eagles to be at this historic time.” Joe Bethany, Lindale resident

For his daughter, Caitlin Bethany, a senior and captain of the Lindale High School cheer program, the Eagles playing at AT&T stadium for the state title was a dream come true.

“Watching these boys play there is going to make my heart so happy, and I don’t know if I am going to be able to hold back tears,” Bethany said.

“They have worked so hard and so long, since before, before school ended last year. They’ve been working for this, and I am so proud of them to see them achieve so much this year in making Lindale history.” Caitlin Bethany, Cheer Captain, Lindale High School

Regardless of the outcome, Lindale Head Coach Chris Cochran is excited for what’s to come. He acknowledged senior running back Jordan Jenkins’ role in making it to the state title.

“He’s a huge reason why we’re having a chance to win a state championship,” Cochran said.

On this final flight, win or lose, the Lindale Eagles defied the odds this season.