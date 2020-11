PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Troup Tigers had their hands full as they took on Hooks in the Bi-District round of the the Class 3A Division 2 playoffs Friday.

Hooks defeated the Tigers 52-21 and advances to face Elysian Fields in the area round next week.

Troup sees its season come to an end at 5-5 after their third consecutive trip to the postseason.

EF improves to 9-2 on the year.

