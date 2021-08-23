Hughes Springs cancels football opener against Arp due to COVID-19 numbers

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — The Arp Tigers will have to find a new opponent to open the 2021 season, after Hughes Springs announced they would be canceling all school activities this week, including their football game.

Arp was set to host the Mustangs at Bill Herrington Football Stadium this coming Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs made the announcement on the school’s Facebook page, citing more than 30 students coming to school on Monday who had COVID-19.

HSISD will be closed through Friday and plans to reopen the following Monday.