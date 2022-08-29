LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — This past weekend, former Longview Lobo Haynes king, was named the starting quarterback for Texas A&M, after showing leadership through injury last season and winning a three-way competition in the offseason.

King fractured his ankle early last season and was out for the rest of the year, but head coach Jimbo Fisher said he continued to show leadership during his rehab process.

It’s no surprise to those who saw him play here in East Texas, where as a junior, he led the Longview Lobos to the 2018 state championship and took home the first state title for the Lobos in 81 years.

The man by his side, before, during, and after Haynes was a Lobo, is his dad and Longview head coach, John King, who says he could not be prouder of his former Q.B, and son.

“I’m proud for my son, he worked his tail off, and he deserved it. After last year he won the job and got hurt and had to come back, and win it again this year, so that’s what he is made of,” said King. “He’s a winner, and always has been, and he understands that the concept of team football and, and playing for one another and for one common goal, and that’s the case, what he’s going through right now at Texas A&M, it’s about the Aggies, it ain’t about him.”

King and the Aggies will open the season this Saturday when the Sam Houston Bearkats make their way to Kyle Field.

Kickoff will be at 11 a.m. from College Station.