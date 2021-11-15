Jamarion Miller become Tyler Legacy’s all-time leading rusher

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders now only upset previously unbeaten Garland in the bi-district round last Friday, running back Jamarion Miller also passed the program’s mark in all-time rushing yards.

Miller, who is currently committed to play for the Texas Longhorns, passed Tyron Ross’ mark of 4,748 yards in the 2nd quarter last week.

Miller says he credits his entire team, especially his offensive line, for allowing him to achieve this goal, but now his focus is on the are round, and a rematch with Cedar Hill in Arlington this Saturday.