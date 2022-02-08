JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Jason Holman has made his way back home.

The new Jacksonville head football coach held a meet and greet at the Tomato Bowl on Monday afternoon, getting to know some of the people in the community.

Holman graduated from Jacksonville in 1990, and after coaching around East Texas, finally has the reigns of the Indians program.

He spent the last two seasons coaching in Tatum and says his experience with the Eagles will help him work to turn this Jacksonville football team around.

“A lot of parallels, you know, to coming in and, start a new position,” said Holman. “There were things that had to be done at Tatum that are going to have to be done here at Jacksonville, same floor plan, I’ll be drawing from those experiences quite a bit, and hopefully, we can get things going here, kind of like we got them going there.”

Jacksonville will open the season on the road against Sulphur Springs and host Whitehouse in their home opener the following week.