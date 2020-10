RUSK, Texas (KETK) The Friday matchup between the Rusk Eagles and the Jasper Bulldogs will now be moving to Thursday night.

According to Rusk ISD, Jasper ISD requested to move their game to Thursday due to possible bad weather conditions that they would potentially have to travel back in.

This game is the district opener for both teams, with the Bulldogs coming in undefeated at 5-0, and the Eagles sitting at 3-2.

Thursday’s matchup will begin at 6:30 at the Rusk Eagle’s stadium.