Jordan Jenkins scores nine touchdowns in Lindale’s 70-56 win over Needville in Area Round

BRYAN, Texas (KETK) — The Lindale Eagles are moving on, after beating Needville 70-56 at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan Saturday afternoon, and they did so with a historic performance from their star running back, Jordan Jenkins.

Jenkins, who is committed to Baylor, scored nine out of Lindale’s ten touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return.

With this victory, Lindale now moves on the the third-round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, and will face either Stafford or rival Chapel Hill next week.