Khalan Griffin commits to Lamar after playing two seasons with the Rice Owls

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Khalan Griffin was a dynamic quarterback here in East Texas and made the most of his opportunities playing running back at rice the past two seasons.

But he decided to make a change, entering the transfer portal, and Friday, committing to the Lamar Cardinals.

Griffin, who is a former Chapel Hill Bulldog, also spent time in East Texas playing at The Brook Hill School, and after signing at Rice, got plenty of playing time with the Owls over his first two years.

He won the Joe F. Lipscomb Award as the top freshman for the Owls, and the past season, he had 400 yards and two touchdowns.

Griffin says he enjoyed his time in Houston but felt his playing style and the Rice offense, wasn’t best for him, so he decided to enter the transfer portal, and says he can’t wait for a new start in Beaumont.

“At Rice, you know, they kind of wanted me to bulk up to about 215 and run between the tackles and there’s a lot of people that can do that but I feel like I can do that and much more,” said Griffin. “So I just felt like it was the best decision for me to transfer from Rice and go to Lamar where I feel like I will reach my full potential and try to get to that next level.”

Griffin gives a ton of credit to former Bishop Gorman head coach, Coby Gipson, who is an assistant coach at Lamar now, for playing a major factor in why he chose to join the Cardinals program.