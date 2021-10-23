Kilgore climbs to 7-1 with big rivalry win over Henderson on the road

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) The Kilgore Bulldogs got a huge rivalry win over the Henderson Lions on Friday on the road.

The final score was: 35-34.

Kilgore will host Athens next Friday night, while Henderson will be on the road in Mabank.

