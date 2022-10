KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers could not have asked for a better start Friday afternoon when they hosted the Cisco College Wranglers.

Kan’Daylon Wilson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Rangers kept on rolling, as they shut the Wranglers out 34-0.

Kilgore will be off next week before hosting Southern Shreveport on October 15th.