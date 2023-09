LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Kilgore College Rangers are nationally ranked, and they every bit the part on Saturday, taking on the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen on Saturday.

They played this game at Lobo Stadium in Longview, and the Rangers dominated from start to finish, beating NEO 48-0.

K.C. now gets ready to head to Roswell next Saturday to take on the New Mexico Military Institute, who the Rangers beat last season for the conference championship.