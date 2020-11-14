Kilgore gets shut-out win over Splendora to move to next round

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) The Kilgore Bulldogs weren’t playing games Friday night when the Splendora Wildcats came to town.

Kilgore takes the win: 42-0

Watch above for the highlights.

OTHER KILGORE GAMES

