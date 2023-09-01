KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Bulldogs are now 1-1 on the season after getting a home win by one point over the Gilmer Buckeyes.
The final score was: 24-23
Next week, Kilgore will head to Pine Tree, while Gilmer head to Paris.
by: Christa Wood
